Rachel Zoe warns parents after son's e-bike horror crash

Rachel Zoe has issued a warning to parents after her son was hospitalised following an e-bike accident.

The celebrity stylist and designer revealed on her Instagram Stories that her eldest son, 14-year-old Skyler, was left with a "badly lacerated kidney, a ton of pain and a shattered mom" after an accident involving an electronic bike.

Zoe shared a photo of her teen son sitting in a hospital bed after they had spent several hours in the emergency room. She used the moment to urge other parents to steer clear of e-bikes.

"For any parent deciding if they should get a f**king e-bike for their child, do not," she wrote over the photo. "I did not and I am a hard no, but Sky was on one and has been in ER for nine hours. Whoever is being begged by a child to get one, hard no."

Skyler's e-bike accident comes more than four years after he fell 40 feet (12 metres) from a ski lift in December 2020.

At the time, the Rachel Zoe Project star wrote that the then-nine-year-old was "the bravest boy I've ever known", while also adding that the situation should "remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute".