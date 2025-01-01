Anora wins Best Picture at Oscars

Anora has won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The film saw off competition in a tight contest from fellow nominees The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked.

It also scored the trophies for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Anora had edged ahead as the front-runner for Best Picture, having already taken the top prizes at the Producers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards, which are usually key indicators when it comes to the Oscars.

In other headline Oscar news, Mikey Madison was awarded Best Actress for her turn in the title role of Ani in Anora.

"This is very surreal," said Madison on stage. "I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible."

Madison went on to echo sentiments she expressed at the BAFTAs, saying that she wanted to "recognise and honour the sex worker community. I will continue to support you and be an ally."

Adrien Brody landed Best Actor for The Brutalist, and Keiran Culkin and Zoe Saldana scored Best Supporting Actor and Actress for A

Real Pain and Emilia Pérez respectively.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961," Saldana said on receiving her statuette.

"I am the proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands and I am the first American of Dominican origin to win an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last."

The 97th Academy Awards, which marks the closing of the film and TV industry's 2025 awards season, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and capably compered by comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien.

Here follows a full list of winners.

Best picture: Anora

Best actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best actress: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best director: Sean Baker, Anora

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best international feature: I'm Still Here

Best cinematography: The Brutalist

Best original screenplay: Sean Baker, Anora

Best adapted screenplay: Conclave

Best original score: The Brutalist

Best original song: El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Best costume design: Wicked

Best makeup and hairstyling: The Substance

Best editing: Sean Baker, Anora

Best production design: Wicked

Best visual effects: Dune: Part Two

Best sound: Dune: Part Two

Best documentary feature: No Other Land

Best documentary short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best animated feature: Flow

Best animated short: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best live action short: I'm Not a Robot