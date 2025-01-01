Kieran Culkin asks wife for more children after winning first Academy Award

Kieran Culkin asked his wife for more children after winning his first Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The actor was presented with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor by Robert Downey Jr. for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain during the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Culkin beat out Anora's Yura Borisov, A Complete Unknown's Edward Norton, The Brutalist's Guy Pearce, and The Apprentice's Jeremy Strong to take home the prize.

Amid his acceptance speech, the 42-year-old gushed over his wife, Jazz Charton, and referenced a plea he made for the couple to have another child when he collected the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Roman Roy in Succession at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid. Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was going to win," he said.

After the Emmys, Culkin recalled Charton telling him, "I guess I owe you a third kid."

To which the Igby Goes Down star replied, "Really? I want four."

Culkin also claimed Charton promised to have another child with him if he won an Oscar one day.

"She turned to me - I swear to God this happened - and she said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'" the father-of-two smiled. "No pressure, I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on the kids, what do you say?"

Culkin and Charton, who wed in 2013, are already parents to a daughter born in September 2019 and a son born in August 2021.

Earlier in his speech, Culkin also made a point of giving his Succession co-star Strong a shout-out.

"By the way, Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice," he said, before his words were censored due to an apparent expletive. "I'm not supposed to single anyone out, it's favouritism, but you were great."

Culkin then went on to admit that he had "no idea how I got here" before giving credit to his A Real Pain co-star/director Eisenberg and longtime manager, Emily Gerson Saines.

"Jesse Eisenberg, thank you for this movie," the actor smiled. "You're a genius, I would never say that to your face. I'm never saying it again, so soak it up."