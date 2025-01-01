Morgan Freeman gives heartfelt tribute to Gene Hackman at Academy Awards

Morgan Freeman gave a heartfelt eulogy to his "dear friend" Gene Hackman at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The French Connection actor was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on 26 February. Hackman was 95 and Arakawa was 64.

Despite no obvious signs of foul play, police officers decided the deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation".

And as part of the In Memoriam segment held to pay homage to the artists who have died over the past year, Freeman took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to honour the Hollywood icon.

"This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman. I had the pleasure of working alongside gene on two films, (Clint Eastwood's 1992 movie) Unforgiven and (Stephen Hopkins's 2000 film) Under Suspicion," he recalled. "Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work."

While Hackman won two Oscars over the course of his career, Freeman noted that he also "won the hearts of film lovers all over the world".

"Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.' I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.' Rest in peace, my friend," the 87-year-old added.

Other late celebrities to be honoured during the In Memoriam segment, which was set to Mozart's Requiem in D minor, included Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, writer-director Jeff Baena, and filmmaker David Lynch.

However, some viewers were upset the tribute didn't include mention of Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39 last week.

While known for her appearances on TV shows like Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the actress also appeared in movies such as 1996's Harriet the Spy and 2009's 17 Again.

Elsewhere, Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey led a tribute to legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who passed away at the age of 91 last November.

The Hollywood icons, who both appeared in 1985 film The Color Purple, introduced the tribute, while Queen Latifah performed Ease on Down the Road from 1978's The Wiz for the crowd.