Zoe Saldana apologises to Mexicans after Emilia Perez Oscar win

Zoe Saldana apologised to the Mexican community after winning an Oscar for her controversial film 'Emilia Perez'.

The 'Avatar' star scooped the Best Actress in a Supporting Role prize at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25) for her role in the movie - which was plunged into controversy over star Karla Sofia Gascon's resurfaced tweets scandal - and after her big win, Zoe took the opportunity to say sorry to "so many Mexicans" who felt offended by the movie's portrayal of the country.

Speaking in the press room after picking up her trophy, Zoe told reporters: "I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention.

"We spoke and we came from a place of love, and I will stand by that. I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie, was not Mexico.

"We weren’t making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women."

Zoe went on to insist the leading female characters in 'Emilia Perez' - played by herself, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascon — could have been from any background.

She added: "These women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black [and] from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza.

"These women are still very universal women that are struggling every day at trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices, so I will stand by that."

Zoe went on to say: "I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, and with love and respect, having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better. [I] have no problem. I welcome it."

The Oscar win marked Zoe's first ever win at the Academy Awards and she broke down in tears as she accepted the trophy at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress admitted she was "floored" to have won the Oscar for 'Emilia Perez' ahead of Monica Barbaro ('A Complete Unknown'), Ariana Grande ('Wicked'), Felicity Jones ('The Brutalist') and Isabella Rossellini ('Conclave').

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, she said: "Mommy! Mommy! My mom is here, my whole family is here. I am floored by this honour.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognising the quiet heroism and the power of a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women, my fellow nominees, the love and community you have offered me is a true gift and I will pay it forward. Thank you so much.

"[Director] Jacques Audiard you are forever a beloved character in my life, thank you for taking the interest, thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story.

"To my cast and crew of 'Emilia Perez', I am sharing this award with you.

"Netflix, Ted, Lisa, Bella, Why Not productions, YSL, thank you for your support. To my kick-ass team at CAA, my amazing managers and lawyers and the powerful ladies of the lead company, your guidance and thank you for always, always answering my emails late at night."