Halle Berry gets 'payback' by planting kiss on Adrien Brody at Academy Awards

Halle Berry got "payback" on Adrien Brody by planting a kiss on him while they walked the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Back at the 2003 Academy Awards, Brody kissed an unsuspecting Berry after she presented him with his first Oscar statue for his role in The Pianist.

"I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he joked while referring to the Monster's Ball actress during his acceptance speech, who appeared very surprised.

But as Brody posed for photographers before the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night, Berry was filmed approaching The Brutalist actor with arms wide open. She then kissed him before they shared a warm hug.

"Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback," she captioned a video of the moment on her Instagram page, adding winking face and heart emojis.

Brody has not yet commented on the kiss. But his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, told reporters at Extra that she granted Berry permission before the smooch occurred.

"I mean how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?" she insisted. "He was more than fine (with it)."

While the original kiss with Berry was brushed off at the time, people have since criticised Brody for not seeking consent first.

Reflecting on the moment in an interview for Variety earlier this month, the 51-year-old asserted that he never wanted Berry to "feel bad".

"We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing," he shared. "And nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."

Brody won the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Brutalist at the prizegiving, beating out A Complete Unknown's Timothée Chalamet, Sing Sing's Colman Domingo, Conclave's Ralph Fiennes, and The Apprentice's Sebastian Stan.

During his speech, the star gave a shout-out to Chapman and her two children, whom she shares with ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

"I share this with my amazing partner, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India," he gushed. "I know this has been a roller coaster but thank you for accepting me into your life and Popsie's coming home a winner."