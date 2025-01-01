Patrick Dempsey reveals why he won't be a part of Scream 7

Patrick Dempsey couldn't work 'Scream 7' into his schedule.

The 59-year-old actor played Det. Mark Kincaid in the third instalment of the slasher franchise 25 years ago and had been hoping to reprise the role for the new movie - which is set for release in February 2026 - but struggled to commit to it, especially as LA was trying to deal with the wildfires at the time.

He told Variety: "It just didn’t work out and we were dealing with the fires and everything that was going on and the schedule didn’t work out, unfortunately."

Earlier this year, Kevin Williamson has confirmed filming is underway on 'Scream 7'.

The 59-year-old filmmaker - who wrote the original 1996 ‘Scream’ film and the second and fourth movies in the blockbuster horror franchise - is directing the upcoming seventh instalment and he has let slip that he had an "extraordinary day" on set, despite being told not to "post" online about the film.

Sharing a clapperboard on Instagram, he wrote: “I'm not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself.

“What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way.”

The 'Dawson's Creek' creator went on to pay tribute to the franchise's original director, Wes Craven - who died of a brain tumour in 2015, aged 76 - and said he was "on my mind though it all".

He added: “I'm so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can't wait for tomorrow! #scream7."

'Friends' star Courteney Cox, 60, was confirmed last year to be returning as Gale Weather, whilst Neve Campbell will be back as Sidney Prescott.

Anna Camp - who is known for her roles in 'True Blood' and 'Pitch Perfect' - is among the new additions to the cast.

She joins fellow newcomers Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Isabel May, who is playing Sydney Prescott’s daughter.

Mason Gooding - who first appeared in the revival in 2022, before reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in last year's 'Scream VI' - will also be back in 'Scream 7'.