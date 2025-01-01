Alec Baldwin reveals 'most regrettable' thing about Kim Basinger divorce

Alec Baldwin has revealed the "most regrettable" thing about his divorce from Kim Basinger.

The actor and filmmaker has reflected on his 2002 split from the Batman actress, with whom he shares 29-year-old daughter Ireland.

Speaking on the latest episode of his reality show The Baldwins, Alec admitted his relationship with Ireland was strained after the split.

"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," the 66-year-old explained.

He continued, "(It) went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody."

The Beetlejuice star went on to confess that the experience was "really tough".

"One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland," he added, before noting that he and his daughter now have a "good relationship".

Alec and Kim split almost a decade after tying the knot in 1993.

In 2007, Alec hit the headlines when a voicemail in which he called Ireland, then 11, a "rude, thoughtless little pig" was leaked online.

Alec later apologised for "losing (his) temper" with his daughter in a statement on his website, claiming, "I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now. You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do.) I am sorry for what happened."

The actor now has three daughters - Carmen, María Lucía and Ilaria - and four sons - Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo - with his current wife Hilaria Baldwin.