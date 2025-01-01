Chris Rock reveals if he would host the Oscars again after 2022 slap

Chris Rock has revealed whether he would host the Oscars again in 2022 after being slapped on stage.

The actor and comedian made headlines in 2022 when he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after making a joke about his now-estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith on stage.

However, Chris has now revealed that he is open to hosting the Oscars in the future.

In a new interview with E! News, the Grown Ups actor explained that he doesn't hold a grudge.

"This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can't forgive," he continued. "And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know."

Shortly after the incident, it was revealed that Will had been banned from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.

However, Chris noted that he values forgiveness, telling the outlet, "I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness."

During the 2022 event, Chris referred to Jada, who has alopecia, as G.I. Jane. The actress was visibly unimpressed by the joke before Will took to the stage and slapped the comedian.

When he returned to his seat, the Bad Boys star shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris praised this year's host Conan O'Brien for doing an "incredible" job.

"I thought it was amazing, incredible," the Everybody Hates Chris star gushed. "They should let him host every year."

This year marked the first time Conan has hosted the Oscars, with Chris hosting the annual glitzy event in 2005 and 2016.