Adrien Brody breaks silence over controversial Oscars chewing gum incident

Adrien Brody has defended his decision to spit his chewing gum into the Oscars audience.

The 51-year-old scooped one of the top awards of the night - taking home Best Actor for his role as László Tóth in The Brutalist.

When he was called to collect the award, however, he left audiences disgusted when he spat out some chewing gum and threw it towards his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, to catch.

Appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark, the Best Actor winner acknowledged his actions, and said, "I could've swallowed it, but I didn't think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow."

In a further controversial moment during the Oscars night, Brody was kissed on the lips by Halle Berry - raising eyebrows among some fans.

The actor, who has been dating Chapman since 2020, had passionately kissed the former Bond girl when she presented his first Best Actor award to him in 2003 for his performance in The Pianist.

Berry joked to Variety following the lip-locking incident, "That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment... tonight I had to pay him back."

She added, "I've seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I've seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He's nominated this year. He deserved that."