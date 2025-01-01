Zoe Saldaña defends Emilia Pérez from casting criticism

Zoe Saldaña has hit back at criticism over the casting of the Netflix film Emilia Pérez.

The 46-year-old American star won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday night for her role as Rita Mora Castro in the film.

The production has been embroiled in controversy, however - with many criticising the filmmakers for making a Mexico-set musical drama without casting Mexican talent in the leading roles.

Confronting the criticism, Saldaña told the winner's press room following her win, per The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention.

"We spoke and we came from a place of love, and I will stand by that. I don't share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie, was not Mexico.

"We weren't making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women."

American star Selena Gomez and under-fire Spanish star Karla Sofía Gascón played two other main roles in the film - while Mexican actress Adriana Paz has the fourth main role.

Saldaña argued, "These women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black (and) from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza.

"These women are still very universal women that are struggling every day at trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices, so I will stand by that."