Jane Seymour wants to star in the next James Bond movie or spin-off series

Jane Seymour wants to star in a James Bond movie or series spin-off.

The 73-year-old actor, who played Solitaire in 1973’s ‘Live and Let Die’ opposite former 007 star Roger Moore, said she would welcome the opportunity to return to the Bond universe as she spoke out following Amazon’s takeover of the franchise.

She told the Daily Mirror at Sir Elton John’s Aids Foundation party when asked if she’d want to be involved in Bond content from the streamer: “Oh yes… but they will never ask me.”

She also commented on Amazon’s acquisition of creative control from longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Jane added: “I think it’s great. Amazon is huge and I am sure they will have the time, the money and the interest to continue and invest in Bond.”

The Bond franchise underwent a significant shift following Amazon’s takeover of MGM Studios, which has distributed the films since 1962.

London-raised Barbara, 63, and her half-brother Wilson, 82, have produced the last nine Bond films, including ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘No Time To Die’.

But sources told the Mirror the failure to secure a replacement for theist big-screen 007 star, Daniel Craig, 55, had been a key factor in Amazon MGM Studios taking full creative control of the franchise.

Valerie Leon, 81, who appeared as a Bond girl in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ and ‘Never Say Never Again’, voiced concerns the franchise could lose its British identity after being bought up by Amazon.

She said: “The Bond franchise was very British and it won’t be anymore.

“And obviously if they make films they won’t go into the cinema.”

Reports suggest discussions with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, to take on the Bond role were only preliminary, and that producers struggled to settle on a new leading man.

Amazon’s move to acquire creative control is believed to be motivated by the fact the rights to Ian Fleming’s books will expire in 2035, which could allow other studios to produce Bond films.

The Daily Mirror previously reported the recruitment process for a new Bond had been “incredibly frustrating”, with a lack of suitable candidates.