Lucy Hale discusses past secret romance fans failed to spot

Lucy Hale has addressed speculation about her private life - revealing fans failed to spot when she was in love.

The 35-year-old Pretty Little Liars star has been linked to Disney star David Henrie, Quantico actor Graham Rogers and Scream actor Skeet Ulrich, among others, over the years.

But the star has explained that some men she has been linked to were never anything more than friends - and other romances went by completely unnoticed by fans.

Us Weekly reports the star opening up in a forthcoming episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "Because I grew up on (Pretty Little Liars) and in the public eye I put way too much out there, I think.

"I'm very open about my personal journey, and that's been really great. My dating life, that whole side of my life, I don't think I'll ever publicly speak about."

She said, "It's so funny because there have been people who've speculated that I've been dating people that I'm not dating. There are other people that I was dating, and in love with, that people never knew about."

The Katy Keene star added, "I recognise what social media has done to my psyche at certain times in my life and caring too much and caring about perception. I have to really be conscious about what I'm revealing. But also, I do wear my heart on my sleeve, and I try not to overthink things, so it's a fine line."