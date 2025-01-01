James Marsden puts up his hand for The White Lotus

James Marsden has revealed he'd be keen for a stint on hit TV drama The White Lotus.

"That would be fun," he shared in an interview with The New York Post.

"David Bernad is the producer. I worked with him and (The White Lotus creator) Mike White on a movie called The D Train," Marsden explained, referring to the 2015 comedy he co-starred in with Jack Black.

"And so I've known Mike and David for a while. They're friends, so I never want to be like, 'Hey, can I put myself on tape?'

"Mike's got his own way of doing things," the Westworld star added. "But yeah, I would love that. I would love to be in it."

Each season of the dramedy/mystery series follows a group of wealthy people on vacation at the fictional White Lotus luxury resort. Each season starts with a death before slowly revealing the events leading up to the incident.

The Emmy-winning hit has become a who's who of scene-stealing actors including Connie Britton, Theo James and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Talking to The Post before Season 3, set in Thailand, premiered, Bernad said it's become like the Olympics, with countries vying to host the next season.

"There's an element of that - of people soliciting us - which is incredibly flattering and unexpected."