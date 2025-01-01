Macaulay Culkin reacts to brother Kieran winning Oscar: 'I cried'

Macaulay Culkin has revealed his emotional reaction to seeing his younger brother Kieran win an Oscar.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night following the 97th Academy Awards, Macaulay and wife Brenda Song spoke about Kieran's victory in the Best Supporting Actor category.

"Just Best Supporting Actor, that's the only thing I watched. True story, true story," quipped Macaulay, when asked about tuning into the Oscars ceremony.

"I cried," he said of his reaction to Kieran's win, the first of the evening. "And I was like, 'I'm gonna see you later.'"

First-time nominee and winner Kieran earned the statuette for his work in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, beating out nominees Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

Did Song and Macaulay expect the award to go to Kieran? "Of course!" said Song. "Come on, let's be real. We're allowed to say that."

"Yeah, absolutely," added Macaulay. Kieran - who also earned a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award for the performance - was sitting at the Oscars "front row, aisle, closest to the stage", said the Home Alone star.

"There was no way he was not going to win."