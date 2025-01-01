Demi Moore sends message to Oscar winner Mikey Madison

Demi Moore has broken her silence on her shock Oscars loss with a message congratulating Best Actress winner Mikey Madison.

The star was up for Best Actress for her role in The Substance - her first Oscar nomination - but lost out to Anora star Madison.

"A huge congratulations to Mikey Madison - can't wait to see what you do next," the Golden Globe winner penned on social media.

Moore kept her chin up after the disappointment as she posted a video of her glamorous awards show prep, calling these last few months the "ride of a lifetime".

"As this awards season comes to a close, I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey," she captioned the Instagram reel.

"It's been the ride of a lifetime and we're just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light."

She gave The Substance director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley shout-outs, calling it an "honour" to have worked on the film with them.

"Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of The Substance, it's been such an honour to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you."