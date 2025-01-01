Harvey Weinstein responds to Adrien Brody's comments about his kids

Jailed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has responded to Adrien Brody's comments about his children during his Oscar acceptance speech.

Weinstein's spokesman Juda Engelmayer told DailyMail.com after the ceremony: "Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be."

Brody who has been dating Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman since 2019, picked up his second Best Actor Oscar at Sunday's ceremony, and during a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech, thanked his partner and her two children.

The Brutalist star gushed: "I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values, and her beautiful children, Dash and India."

Revealing the nickname Weinstein's children, aged 14 and 11, have for him, he added: "It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner."

Disgraced former film mogul Weinstein is currently serving a prison sentence at Rikers Island after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020.

Chapman wed Weinstein in 2007. The former couple welcomed India in August 2010 and son Dashiell in April 2013.

She was granted primary custody of their kids when she filed for divorce from Weinstein in 2017, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women.