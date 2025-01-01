Meghan, Duchess of Sussex explains why she uses 'Sussex' as surname

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared the sentimental reason why she now uses "Sussex" as her surname.

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan following the couple's wedding in 2018.

And during a conversation with Mindy Kaling for the second episode of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits star explained that she no longer uses her original surname, Markle.

"People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at (fast food restaurant) Jack in the Box," said Mindy in a preview obtained by People, to which the royal interjected: "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."

Meghan went on to note that her and Harry's two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, also use Sussex as their surname.

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name," the 43-year-old continued.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with People, Meghan emphasised that the title holds even more significance to her since becoming a parent as it is "part of our love story".

"It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," she added. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

Elsewhere, Meghan announced that she has a new podcast in the works.

The show is set for release in the spring, with the entrepreneur having signed a deal with Lemonada Media last year.

Meghan previously hosted the Archetypes podcast, which debuted on Spotify in 2022.