Millie Bobby Brown slams press for 'bullying' her about her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown has condemned some press outlets for "bullying" her over her changing physical appearance.

In recent weeks, the Stranger Things actress has made a string of red carpet appearances as part of the publicity tour for her new Netflix movie, The Electric State.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Millie blasted the "people who are so desperate to tear young women down" and listed some of the journalists who have published disparaging articles about her lately.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me," she began. "Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don't, I'm now a target. Let's talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down."

Millie went on to argue that the articles focused purely on her looks are akin to "bullying" and she can't understand why writers are "spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices".

"It's disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks," the 21-year-old continued. "Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

Millie, who married Jake Bongiovi last year, concluded her post by insisting she won't "apologise for growing up" and will fight critics who try to shame her over the way she dresses.

"Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing," she added.

After posting the candid message, Millie was inundated with supportive comments from celebrity followers.

"Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ," wrote Sarah Jessica Parker, while Winnie Harlow declared, "Mills. sorry this happens my babes, you're such sunshine & light, sending you a big hug (sic)!"