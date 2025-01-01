Shannen Doherty's representative 'disappointed' by Oscars In Memoriam snub

Shannen Doherty's representative was disappointed by the late actress being omitted from the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday.

During the annual Academy Awards, the deaths of actors including Gene Hackman, Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, Gena Rowlands, Donald Sutherland and David Lynch were acknowledged during a tribute montage.

However, there were some notable names missing from the tribute, including the late Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress, who died on July 2024 aged 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Her rep addressed the snub on Monday, telling TMZ that "it was really disappointing not to see her included in the tribute Sunday night, especially since she had been a part of the Hollywood community for over 45 years".

While she starred in movies such as Heathers, Mallrats and Night Shift, Doherty was best known for her TV shows and was previously remembered during the In Memoriam at the Emmys in September.

She wasn't the only star omitted from the Oscar In Memoriam segment - the likes of Candyman star Tony Todd, documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, and Harriet the Spy actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who died days before the ceremony, were also snubbed.

However, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), who organised the Oscars, included them all in a longer In Memoriam list on their website.