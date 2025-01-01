Robert Pattinson almost had 'mental breakdown' filming dance scene with Jennifer Lawrence

Robert Pattinson has revealed he almost had a "mental breakdown" filming a dancing scene with Jennifer Lawrence in their upcoming movie Die, My Love.

In the horror comedy, The Hunger Games actress plays a mother battling psychosis alongside the Twilight star as her husband.

Pattinson has revealed that he had to face his deep fear of dancing for a scene in which he and Lawrence bust some freestyle moves around their home. He was so panicked by the prospect of shooting the scene that he asked director Lynne Ramsay to cut it.

"I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she's a really good dancer. And Jennifer Lawrence is a really good dancer. They just find it so easy," he told his Mickey 17 director Bong Joon-Ho in a conversation for GQ. "They're like, 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance.' I'm like, 'I'm telling you I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.' And they're like, 'No, just dance, stop being all freak.'"

The British actor shared that he was so nervous about the scene that he sweated profusely during filming.

"I was sweating so much, the insides of my trousers, with sweat, were wet... That's a little exaggeration," he added with a chuckle.

Pattinson pointed out that he seems to be required to dance in "almost every movie", and he feels like he's "living a hell" every time.

He continued, "Especially if it's a writer-director and they've just written (in the script), 'Then they dance' and it just seems totally normal, if you're a person who dances."

Mickey 17 will be released in cinemas on Friday, while Die, My Love is expected to come out later this year.