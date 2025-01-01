Chrissy Teigen issues warning about smoking as she quits 'for the last time'

Chrissy Teigen has issued a warning against smoking as she has embarked on quitting for a final time.

The 39-year-old model - who is married to music icon John Legend with whom she shares children Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months - has been living a healthier life since going sober in 2021.

However, she has admitted she struggles with smoking - and is now endeavouring to quit the habit once and for all.

Opening up to Access Hollywood, the Lip Sync Battle host said, "I'm just furiously chewing Nicotine gum."

Urging others not to take up the habit, she said, "Don't smoke. Smoking's bad, just stop now if you can. I've been an on-and-off smoker for too long, and I've stopped for the last time."

The social media star went on to declare that she is "very proud of herself" for her current attempt at quitting, but added, "(I am) extremely on edge (these days)."

Teigen quit drinking in 2021 and has been keeping fans updated on her journey with sobriety - revealing last year that she faced temptation while on holiday in Italy.

She told followers via Instagram last August, "Honestly it was so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at.

"That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. Anyhow I dunno. I'm rambling. We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!"