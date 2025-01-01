Alec Baldwin contemplated suicide after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin considered suicide and wished he was the one to die in the fatal Rust shooting.

The 66-year-old actor was involved in an incident on the set of the western film in October 2021 which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the actor fired a gun.

Last month, a reality show about Alec, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children, titled The Baldwins, began airing on TLC.

In the most recent episode, Hilaria, 41, opened up about her husband's mental state as she discussed the tragic on-set shooting that he was involved in.

Speaking on the show, she revealed, "I found these text messages the other day between us, you know, the day after. And he said he wanted to kill himself."

She continued, "He has survivor's guilt. You're involved in this thing that nobody could even possibly imagine. And so it goes back to, on that day... He wishes it were him. He would change places (with Hutchins) in a second."

Hilaria fought back tears while describing the impact the incident had has on Alec's health, revealing, "This has affected his health and his mental health tremendously.

"The past few years, all of a sudden he, you know, has started having heart problems. He's been hospitalised multiple times. And... he's fainted."

Recalling trying to revive her husband, Hilaria said, "Everybody's just screaming and I'm going on top and I'm shaking him. It's hard sometimes, but... hopefully, we're in the hardest, but the tail end, of it."