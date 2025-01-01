Mikey Madison reveals most unexpected texts she received after Oscars win

Mikey Madison has revealed the most unexpected texts she received after winning at the Oscars.

The 25-year-old star scooped the Best Actress award at the 2025 ceremony on Sunday night for her lead role as Anora 'Ani' Mikheeva in Sean Baker's Anora - which won a slew of other awards including Best Director and Best Picture.

Madison attended the ceremony with members of her family, and was desperate to connect with a close friend who couldn't join her at the event - only to find her phone was blowing up after her win.

She recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, "I wanted to message my best friend right away, because she wasn't able to be there, so I went to message her and I saw all these funny texts from people - like my doctor and this guy that sold me a carpet a couple of weeks ago."

Asked how many texts she received, she said, "More than usual. I felt popular. I usually don't feel like that... (Hundreds) I guess."

Madison triumphed over fellow nominees including Demi Moore - who she said she was thrilled to grow close to over the course of the Oscars campaign.

She revealed, "I texted with Demi, who I adore. She's one of the sweetest, kindest women I've ever met, and I'm so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person."

She added, "I adore her and I can't wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us. I think we're all so ready and excited to see that."