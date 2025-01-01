The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron rushed to hospital

Quinton Aaron has been rushed to hospital after coughing up blood.

The star of the football movie The Blind Side told TMZ he had a "bad illness" and his symptoms included a fever and a bloody cough. Early indications from testing are that he's dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia.

Aaron isn't letting things get him down though, sharing, "I feel optimistic I'll be back on my feet in no time."

The actor, who was in California to present at an event, was hospitalised back in 2019 with a similar upper respiratory infection.

Aaron played Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side, which tells the story of former NFL player Oher, who was adopted by a white family in Tennessee and starred in college football before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

He went on to have a long and successful career in the NFL.

In real life, the former Super Bowl champ has filed a lawsuit that alleges his adoptive parents took advantage of him, depriving him of millions while profiting from his life story.

Aaron is set to appear in multiple upcoming movies this year including My African Wedding in America and Stairway to the Stars with Sean Young.