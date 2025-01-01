Gwyneth Paltrow details 'out of control' menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow has detailed her experience of a dramatic spike in her menopause symptoms when she increased her alcohol intake.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted the stress of the Los Angeles wildfires made her turn to the bottle.

"In January when the fires were happening in LA, I used alcohol for its purpose of medicating," Paltrow shared on the latest episode of her Goop podcast.

"And normally I don't drink a lot at all but those two weeks I think I drank every night. And my symptoms were completely out of control."

The Shallow Hal star noted that although she is "in the thick" of menopause and generally "all over the place" as a result, her symptoms are typically under control when she isn't drinking alcohol.

"It's the first time I really noticed causation in that way," she added.

Paltrow also shared how she began to feel anxious at night, an issue she never struggled with before menopause.

"There were nights where my anxiety... I would just wake up, I would get crushed with anxiety which I've never had in my life," she told Dr Mary Claire Haver.

Paltrow's home - which she shared with husband Brad Falchuk - sold for $22 million (£17 million) a few weeks after the fires.

The actor took to social media in January to express her condolences to those who had lost everything.