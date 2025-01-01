Linda Robson reveals moment she knew Pauline Quirke 'wasn't right'

Linda Robson has revealed the moment she knew "something wasn't right" with her former co-star Pauline Quirke.

The actress has opened up about realising her former school friend and co-star had dementia.

While Pauline, 65, was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2021, the news was kept private until her husband, film producer Steve Sheen, gave an announcement in January this year.

In an interview with Bella Magazine published this week, Linda recalled the day she realised her longtime friend was unwell.

"I hadn't spoken to her for a little while and I kept wondering why she hadn't returned my calls," Linda explained.

"Eventually, Steve phoned me back."

Linda added she and fellow Birds of a Feather alumnus Lesley Joseph met with Pauline and could see their friend had changed.

"Lesley and I went for lunch with her and that's when we realised something wasn't right with her, and that was three years ago."

She had kept quiet about Pauline's condition out of respect for her family's wishes.

"I managed to keep it a secret," Linda said. "It was very important that I did, because it was up to her family when it was time for them to let everyone know."

Linda said she and Pauline had spent time together online.

"I've been FaceTiming," she explained. "There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really."