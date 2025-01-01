Mindy Kaling credits Reese Witherspoon with convincing her to have children

Mindy Kaling has recalled how Reese Witherspoon once urged her to have children before "it's too late".

During an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, The Mindy Project actress opened up about raising her three kids - Katherine, seven, Spencer, four, and Anne, 12 months - as a single mother.

Mindy, who has never revealed the identity of her children's father, went on to recount how Reese pushed her to consider motherhood seriously when they were filming the 2018 movie A Wrinkle in Time.

"(Raising children alone) scared me for the longest time and then it was Reese Witherspoon - I was getting ready to shoot a movie and it got delayed for some reason and I was like, 'Ah, well I'm going to just wait,' and she was like, 'Do this. Do not wait until it's too late,'" she told host Dax Shepard. "We were in her trailer in a field in New Zealand, and she's like, 'If you want this, you have to do it now.' And she listed some people that I knew of but not known personally - some very famous women - who waited, and then it was too late."

Mindy also made a point of emphasising that she is able to juggle work and parenthood because she has a lot of support and is in a position of privilege.

"It's only possible because I waited until I was 37 to have my daughter because I had disposable income, I have my nanny, (and) I have my dad who helps," the 45-year-old continued.

Reese is also a mother of three children. The Legally Blonde star shares daughter Ava, 25, and son, Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and 12-year-old son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mindy revealed that she is "open" to finding love one day but doesn't "need" it.

"We all have those friends, male or female, where they don't feel complete unless they have a partner... I used to be that way," she smiled, before adding jokingly: "(Jennifer Lopez) has been in so many relationships in the time that I've been single. She's a romantic... It fuels her."