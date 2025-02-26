Gene Hackman's home had 'no significant' gas or carbon monoxide leaks

Gas company officials have reported finding "no significant" gas or carbon monoxide leaks at the home of the late Gene Hackman.

The French Connection actor was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs at their property in Santa Fe, New Mexico on 26 February. Hackman was 95 and Arakawa was 65.

Despite no obvious signs of foul play, police officers decided the deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation".

On Tuesday, representatives for the Sante Fe County Sheriff released an update from inspectors at the New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC) in which they confirmed they found no major gas leaks at the couple's home.

"The New Mexico Gas Company confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at Gene Hackman's home on the early evening of February 26, 2025," they said in a statement. "There were no significant findings."

The gas company investigator did report a "miniscule" gas leak on one of the stove burners, registering 0.33 per cent gas in the air, but insisted it was "not a lethal amount".

"The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations - not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide - involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces," they added.

Last week, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported Hackman and Arakawa's bodies tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning and that the Unforgiven star's pacemaker recorded its "last event" on 17 February.

Toxicology and autopsy reports remain pending.