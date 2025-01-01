David Arquette 'returning for Scream 7'

David Arquette is reportedly returning for 'Scream 7'.

The 53-year-old actor played police officer Dewey Riley in the first five films in the classic horror franchise, but his character was brutally killed off in the 2022 movie.

However, according to Deadline, Dewey is set to make a return for the upcoming seventh instalment.

It's not yet known how writers will bring the character back into the fold, but both Scott Foley (Roman Bridger) and Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) are also reviving their own deceased characters in the film.

Matthew previously revealed there was a version of 'Scream 3' which would have revealed he had survived in the original film, but plans for him to return were changed at the last minute.

He told Vulture in 2022: “I was supposed do' Scream 3'. I got paid for '3'. Not really well, but I ended up getting paid for something I didn’t do because the idea was that I’d be running high-school killers from jail.

"Look, it’s a horror movie! Crazy things happen all the time. Have you seen 'Friday the 13th'? Jason comes back — like Stu still could come back."

And David isn't the only 'Scream' icon back in the fold, with Neve Campbell, 51, reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, while Courteney Cox, 60, is also returning as Gale Weathers.

Courteney previously admitted she was hoping to see her ex-husband David return as Dewey, despite his character being killed off in the 2022 revival.

She told Variety: "I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by ‘Scream’ fans. They have to figure it out.”

Kevin Williamson - who wrote the script for the first 'Scream' in 1996 - is directing a film in the series for the first time after replacing Christopher Landon.

Courtney added at the time: "You can't get better than that choice. It's going to be fun."

Meanwhile, 'Party of Five' actress Neve previously admitted she found it "so satisfying" to be heard on her pay issue.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm super grateful that they came around on it. ['Scream VI'] just didn't feel right.

"I couldn't after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn't have happened to a man in that way.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I'm glad I stood up for myself."

And she noted she was "excited" for the "nuts" fandom to see what director Williamson has in store for them.

She added: "The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films. I'm excited to give them a new one!"