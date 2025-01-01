Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey to reunite on comedy series

Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey are set to reunite on a new NBC comedy series.

On Tuesday, producers at the network announced that the 30 Rock stars are working on a pilot for a single-camera setup show.

Currently untitled, the pilot will see Morgan play a "disgraced former football player... on a mission to rehabilitate his image".

The stand-up comedian will serve as an executive producer alongside Fey and fellow 30 Rock writers/producers, Sam Means and Robert Carlock.

Emmy Award-winning sitcom 30 Rock, which also featured Alec Baldwin, aired on NBC for seven seasons from 2006 until 2013.

No further details were given, such as a potential release date.

However, filming the pilot doesn't interfere with Morgan's commitments to the upcoming Paramount+ comedy series Crutch, a spin-off of The Neighborhood.

In Crutch, the 56-year-old will play a widower whose empty nest plans are "put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home".

The series is slated to premiere later this year.

"His deal allows him to star in both projects in the future," a representative commented.

Meanwhile, Fey will next be seen in Netflix's eight-episode comedy series, The Four Seasons.

Based on the 1981 film of the same name, the Mean Girls actress will star in the show as well as serve as a writer and executive producer.