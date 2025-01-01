Anthony Hopkins writing 'honest and moving' memoir

Anthony Hopkins is to open up about his life and career in a new memoir.

On Tuesday, editors at Simon & Schuster announced that the two-time Academy Award-winning actor will release a book, We Did OK, Kid: A Memoir, on 4 November.

In a statement, Hopkins promised fans that the "honest, moving, and long-awaited memoir" will see him delve into his childhood in Wales, film and theatre work, as well as his path to sobriety.

"There is a photograph I keep on my phone of my father and me on the beach when I was a child. I often tell that boy: 'We did OK, kid.' I wonder how a boy from Wales, the son of a baker, got here," he said. "My entire life is a great mystery. This book is my story."

Hopkins will recount memorable moments of his acting career too, such as meeting the likes of Laurence Olivier and Richard Burton, and describe how he prepared for his iconic portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in 1991's The Silence of the Lambs.

Elsewhere, the 87-year-old will reflect on his battle with alcoholism and how it cost him his first marriage to actress Petronella Barker. Hopkins, who has been sober since 1975, is now married to his third wife, Stella Arroyave.

"What an extraordinary honour and privilege to publish the long-awaited autobiography of Sir Anthony Hopkins," praised Summit Books editor Judy Clain. "He has written a book that will be a classic. His soul is evident in every word. He is an inspiration."

Hopkins will also narrate the accompanying audiobook.