Robert Pattinson reveals his age fears for The Batman: Part II

Robert Pattinson fears he is going to be "old" by the time he makes ‘The Batman: Part II’.

The 38-year-old actor starred as the Caped Crusader in the 2022 DC superhero movie and is due to reprise the character in the upcoming sequel, though has now admitted he hopes production starts soon as he isn’t getting any younger.

Speaking with his ‘Mickey 17’ co-star Naomi Ackie about whether he’d play Batman again soon for Hero magazine, Pattinson said: "I f****** hope so.

"I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f****** old Batman by the sequel."

Despite his advancing years, the ‘Twilight’ star insisted he was "healthier" and had lowered his "biological age".

He explained: "I’m 38, I’m old. I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit."

‘The Batman: Part II’ was initially slated to hit cinemas in October 2026, though the movie was subsequently delayed to the following year to allow director Matt Reeves enough time to complete the script.

DC co-head James Gunn later defended the delay and said "a five-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels”.

He penned on Threads: "To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels.

"Seven years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’. 14 years between ‘Incredibles’. Seven years between the first two ‘Terminators’. 13 years between ‘Avatars’. 36 years between ‘Top Guns’. And, of course, six years between ‘Guardians [of the Galaxy] Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3’."

Pattinson recently confirmed principal photography on ‘The Batman: Part II’ would begin at the end of 2025.

When asked about the production start date by Variety, he said: "I think at the end of the year?

"And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."

After ‘The Batman: Part II’, Pattinson will be donning the cowl once more to complete the DC trilogy, and has admitted he could "genuinely be retiring" once the third film is finished.

The actor - who started his movie career at the age of 17 playing Cedric Diggory in 2005’s ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ - told The New York Times' Style magazine: "I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them.

"Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job. I can't believe this is still going."

As well as Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon and Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth are all confirmed to be returning in ‘The Batman: Part II’.

Director Matt Reeves - who is finishing up the film’s script - previously teased that he hoped ‘The Batman: Part II’ would leave audiences "surprised".

He told Deadline: "We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised by."