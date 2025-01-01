Ice Cube addresses Anaconda reboot cameo rumours

Ice Cube has addressed speculation that he has filmed a cameo for the upcoming reimagining of his 1997 movie Anaconda.

The rapper/actor starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight in the action-adventure, which followed a documentary crew searching for a giant green anaconda with tragic consequences.

The comedic reimagining, which stars Paul Rudd and Jack Black, follows friends who head to the rainforest to remake their favourite movie from their youth and find themselves in a fight for survival in a world of giant snakes and violent criminals.

During an appearance on Australia's The Project on Wednesday, the reporters noted that Ice was in Queensland around the same time as the production and asked if he had filmed a cameo.

Playing it coy, the Ride Along star replied, "I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show. I haven't seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don't know what you are talking about!"

The star, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, will perform in Sydney on Friday and in Melbourne on Sunday.

In the upcoming Anaconda movie, which is due to be released in December, Black plays a wedding videographer named Doug, and Rudd portrays a background actor named Griff. Their co-stars include Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Daniela Melchior, Ione Skye and Selton Mello.

I'm Still Here actor Mello revealed on Instagram last week that filming had wrapped on the project.

Cube previously told his X followers in 2022 that he signed up for 1997's Anaconda on the condition that his character Danny would make it out alive.

"When they asked me to do Anaconda, I said I'd do it only if my character lived and help kill the snake. Before then, most Black people in these type of movies are dead within the first 15 minutes (sic)," he wrote.