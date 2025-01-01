David Arquette makes shock return to Scream franchise

David Arquette is set to return to the Scream franchise despite his character being killed off.

The actor is making his comeback as police deputy Dewey Riley despite being brutally murdered by the masked Ghostface serial killer in 2022's Scream, according to Deadline.

Dewey isn't the only Scream character returning from the dead in Scream 7, as Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley have already been confirmed to appear as Stu Macher and Roman Bridger, respectively.

The film's plot and details about the characters' returns are being kept under wraps. However, the casting news has led fans to speculate that the trio will appear in flashbacks or dream sequences.

Arquette made his debut in the 1996 original and reprised the role for all four sequels until his character's demise.

He will be reunited with his co-stars Courteney Cox, who played journalist and Dewey's love interest Gale Weathers, and Neve Campbell, who is back as Scream's main legacy character, Sidney Prescott.

Cox, who was married to Arquette in real life between 1999 and 2013, told Variety last year that she hopes Dewey can be brought back.

"I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character," the Friends star said. "Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out."

Their co-stars include Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown and franchise newcomers Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos and Mckenna Grace.

Production is currently underway on the slasher, which is set for release in February 2026.