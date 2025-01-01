Alec Baldwin's reality show slammed by Halyna Hutchins's family

Alec Baldwin's new reality TV show The Baldwins has been slammed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 30 Rock actor and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently launched their show, which follows their life with seven children as they try to cope with the aftermath of his prop gun accidentally firing and shooting Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins's parents and sister, slammed the "shameless" series in a statement, saying, "The Baldwin reality show at once celebrates Mr. Baldwin's joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents. That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna's parents and sister live each and every day."

Allred also questioned why Baldwin claimed on the show that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the incident.

"Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case? Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?" she asked, reports People.

She also alleged that Baldwin has "never called or tried to contact her parents or sister to say that he was sorry, and to this day he has never taken responsibility for Halyna's death".

The Beetlejuice actor has always maintained that he didn't pull the trigger of the prop gun. He faced involuntary manslaughter charges, but they were dismissed during a trial last year.

However, there are still some active civil cases against him over the tragedy, including a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins's parents and sister.

On Monday, Allred filed a notice of deposition in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, demanding that Baldwin testify under oath on 9 May as part of the civil case.

On The Baldwins, which launched on 23 February, Hilaria claimed her husband contemplated suicide and was diagnosed with PTSD after the Rust tragedy.