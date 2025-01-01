Isla Fisher and Ice Cube bracing themselves for Australia's Cyclone Alfred

Isla Fisher and Ice Cube are bracing themselves for Cyclone Alfred in Australia.

Fisher is among the celebrities affected by the category one tropical cyclone that is expected to hit Australia's southern east coast this week.

The cyclone is expected to wreak havoc across Queensland on Thursday and Friday and is predicted to be one of the most destructive to hit the region in decades.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Now You See Me actress shared a photo of the raging ocean and dark grey clouds with the caption, "Cyclone Alfred is coming."

The Australian star also posted a photo of a grocery store with empty shelves and a selfie with the caption, "Hunkered down waiting for the cyclone."

She did not reveal if her three children, Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, nine, whom she shares with estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen, are with her in Queensland.

Meanwhile, U.S. rapper Ice Cube - who is in Australia for a string of shows in Sydney and Melbourne later this week - has told fans he is trapped in his hotel because of the extreme weather.

"It is pretty cool, I haven't been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure," he said during an appearance on the Australian show, The Project. "You know, I'm right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute."

The updates come shortly after pop-punk band Green Day cancelled the final show of their Australian Saviors Tour, which was due to take place at the Robina Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland on Wednesday, due to the cyclone.