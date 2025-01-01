Robert Downey Jr 'so immersed' in Doctor Doom preparation

Robert Downey Jr. is "so immersed" in creating Doctor Doom.

The 59-year-old actor is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Fantastic Four villain and directors Joe and Anthony Russo told how the star - whose previous MCU character, Tony Stark/ Iron Man was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame' - is intensely involved in working on his new alter ego.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Joe said: “It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in.”

Anthony added: “That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is.”

Joe continued: “[Downey’s] writing backstory, costume ideas … I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character.”

As well as Downey and the Russo brothers, it was previously reported Chris Evans - who first played Captain America in the MCU from 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ until ‘Endgame’ eight years later - could be returning for ‘Doomsday’, though it was not suggested which role the actor would be playing after he appeared as ‘Fantastic Four’ star Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’.

However, he later shot down the speculation and insisted he was "happily retired" from the superhero world.

Evans told Esquire magazine: "That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years - ever since 'Endgame'. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no - happily retired!"

However, fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie is convinced fans will see Chris back in action again.

He told the publication: "I didn’t know!

"I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like: ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’?He goes: ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.'

"I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like: ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script."

One star who won't be back for the new movie is Benedict Cumberbatch, who has insisted his character Dr. Stephen Strange won't be in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The 48-year-old actor has confirmed his superhero will be taking a hiatus in the 2026 blockbuster.

Speaking to Variety, Cumberbatch said: "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!"

The 'Sherlock' star revealed that he will be absent from 'Doomsday' due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story" and confirmed that he will be featuring "in a lot" of the subsequent movie 'Avengers: Secret Wars' - which is slated for release in 2027.

Cumberbatch explained: "He's quite central to where things might go."

Despite his lack of involvement in 'Doomsday', the star is happy with his character's standing in the MCU and the studio's approach as he hinted at a third standalone film for his alter ego.

He said: "(Marvel is) very open to discussing where we go next. Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving?

"He's a very rich character to play. He's a complex, contradictory, troubled human who's got these extraordinary abilities, so there's potent stuff to mess about with."