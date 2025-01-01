David Duchovny 'thrilled' to be hosting 'real-life X-Files' series

David Duchovny is "thrilled" to be hosting a new documentary series that is being hailed as the "real-life X-Files".

The 64-year-old actor is famous to millions for playing Fox Mulder in the X-Files TV and film franchise that existed from 1993 until 2018.

Fans will soon see Duchovny investigating unexplained phenomena from an analytic viewpoint for a new History Channel series titled Secrets Declassified.

The show plans to uncover the truth about a range of secretive events and historical moments including the CIA's Argo mission and the truth behind Area 51.

Speaking about the project, the X-Files icon told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've always been drawn to explorations of the more complicated aspects of our lives, leaning into conversations that dig below the surface and unlock a more interesting story.

"I'm thrilled to be executive producing and hosting a new History Channel series that's not afraid to go there. We're telling the incredible stories of government secrets that have only recently come to light. This series proves that secrets can be uncovered, and mysteries can still be unravelled."

The 10-episode series, which begins airing today, promised, per a statement, to explore, "the government's most secretive, strange and mind-blowing activities that have been declassified throughout history."

The X-Files first aired from 1993 until 2002, launching Duchovny and co-star Gillian Anderson, who played Agent Dana Scully, to international fame.

The series spawned two films, released in 1998 and 2008, and returned for a revived series that aired from 2016 until 2018.