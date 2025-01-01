Meghan Markle's Netflix series slammed by her brother

Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries has been panned - and contested - by her brother.

An eight-part lifestyle show titled With Love, Meghan, fronted by the 43-year-old former actress, was released on Netflix this week.

The show has been largely panned by critics - and now Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr, has stepped forth to take aim at the series - claiming some of the comments by his sibling are untrue.

Speaking to TalkTV, the 58-year-old said, "The first five minutes, it was just so bland and generic... It was so, like, blah... Nothing jumped out. It was just Meghan, talking in that bland, generic voice."

Thomas Jr also took aim at Meghan's claim that she used to cook as a child, saying, "I don't get it, she didn't cook anything for anyone growing up."

And he also contested a scene where Meghan told one of her show guests, Mindy Kailing, that she was a "latchkey kid" who grew up "with a lot of fast food and TV tray meals."

Rejecting this picture, Thomas Jr argued, "We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler's salad bar."

While Meghan is close to her mother, Doria Ragland, 68, she has drifted from her father Thomas Markle Sr, 80, and his side of the family since she married Prince Harry, 40, in 2018.

Meghan and Harry have lived in California since 2020 after quitting the UK that year, and are parents to five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.