Lala Kent settles three-year custody battle with ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has settled her three-year custody battle with ex Randall Emmett over daughter, Ocean.

"You guys, the custody battle is over. It's officially ended," Kent confirmed during an Amazon Live stream, adding, "We're done with it, so there's my tea for the day.

"After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter, Ocean. So I'm very, very happy about that," she said.

The TV star admitted that the custody process "has weighed on heart and soul" for so long.

"I'm sure it's been the same for my ex, and I'm just so happy that we were able to get to a good place for the well-being of our kid," she said.

"Ocean is such a vibe, so fun. I dig her to my core."

Kent first met film producer Emmett back in 2015 while she was filming season four of Vanderpump Rules. She kept his identity a secret until he finalised his divorce from actress Ambyr Childers in December 2017. Emmett popped the question a year later.

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting a baby together.

In October 2021, they called off their engagement. Kent later accused Emmett of cheating.

"It's been kind of repeated behaviour that I have found out about," Kent revealed on Watch What Happens Live. "And it's not just one person - it's many. I don't know how I didn't see it."