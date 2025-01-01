Bill Murray jokes Kelis dating rumours 'really raised my cred'

Bill Murray has finally addressed rumours suggesting he dated Kelis.

Speculation surrounding the actor-comedian and the Milkshake hitmaker began to swirl when Murray was spotted watching her set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London back in June 2023.

But during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning to promote his new film Riff Raff, Murray opened up about hip-hop and how much he liked rapper Ol' Dirty B**tard's 1999 song Got Your Money, which Kelis featured on.

"I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred a lot," he joked. "That particular song, Ol' Dirty B**tard - that song just kills me - I love that video. I watched, I kept going, 'That's the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?' It's so crazy, and I'm going, 'Who is the girl with the red hair?' And it was Kelis, so I decided to meet her some time. So, she turned out to be spectacular."

Murray went on to insist he remains friends with Kelis.

"She bought land in Kenya," the 74-year-old continued. "She is not afraid of the dark. She just goes out there and goes, 'Well, I think I'll just go to Africa and start a farm.'"

And when host Sway asked for further confirmation about his relationship status, Murray again denied the rumours but teased that perhaps Kelis, 45, may need some help with her farm one day.

"No. But, hey, you know one of us could be on the rebound any second. She might need a plough man down there," he smiled.

Murray has been married twice. He was wed to Margaret Kelly from 1981 until their divorce in 1996 and to Jennifer Butler from 1997 until their split was finalised in 2008.

Kelis has not yet spoken about the rumours.

Riff Raff, also starring Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, and Pete Davidson, is now showing in select cinemas.