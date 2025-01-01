Steve Carell giving free prom tickets to students affected by California wildfires

Steve Carell is offering free prom tickets to students affected by the devastating California wildfires.

On Wednesday, The Office actor announced that he has partnered with a nonprofit organisation called Alice's Kids to help high schoolers in Altadena - many of whom lost their homes in the Eaton Fire in January - attend the special occasion this year.

"Attention. Attention, all seniors," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement, I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids. And Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets, and if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets."

Steve went on to urge eligible students to take advantage of the "good deal".

"Have fun. Enjoy the prom, and remember, this is Steve Carell. Take it easy, guys," the 62-year-old added.

In the accompanying caption, a representative for Alice's Kids explained that the "special message" was being viewed by "every senior at the six high schools in Altadena".

Accordingly, a number of followers thanked Steve for getting involved in the initiative.

"Scott's Tots is coming true!!" one fan wrote, referencing a classic 2009 episode of The Office in which his character, Michael Scott, recklessly promises to pay the college tuition for a group of students but ends up dashing their hopes.

And Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of Alice's Kids, praised Steve for making the video just hours after he sent the request.

"Every assembly played the video," he told People. "I know from personal experience that many kids just need a lift, they need a pat on the back with someone telling them that things will be OK. The prom is a rite of passage and so many kids would not have been able to pay the approximately $150 (£115) fee. We were thrilled to lift them up and let them have a party."