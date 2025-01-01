Jane Fonda recalls once 'pushing' wild bear away from grandson's crib

Jane Fonda once "pushed" a wild bear that had broken into her bedroom.

During a recent episode of Netflix's Skip Intro podcast, the Hollywood icon's son Troy Garity was asked to share something people might know about his famous mother.

In response, Troy recalled how Jane "pushed a bear out of her bedroom" when she was looking after her grandson while living "out in the wild" in New Mexico.

"She heard something, so she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was," he said, without detailing exactly when the scary encounter occurred. "And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib."

Host Krista Smith then asked Jane how she responded, and the Grace and Frankie actress didn't hesitate to stand up and demonstrate how she let out a loud "roar" sound.

"(I) had just learned what to do if you're close to a bear. And that was it," she added of the scream. "And get very big; I opened my bathrobe."

And while Jane managed to scare the bear away and protect her grandson, she recounted how the animal "urinated on the rug".

"Then (it) walked back to the door and sat down and I did, I pushed it out, yeah," the 87-year-old remembered.

In addition to Troy, whom she shared with late ex-husband Tom Hayden, Jane is mother to Vanessa Vadim, 56, and Mary Luana Williams, 57.

Vanessa has two children, Malcolm, 25, and Viva, 21.