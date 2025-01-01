Rick Hoffman to appear as Louis Litt on Suits LA

Rick Hoffman is to make a guest appearance as Louis Litt on the Suits spin-off series, Suits LA.

On Wednesday, editors at Deadline reported that the actor will reprise the role of the corporate finance lawyer in one episode of the new show.

However, sources revealed to the outlet that there is potential for Hoffman to appear in more episodes if bosses at NBC pick up the legal drama for a second season.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old shared a screenshot of the Deadline story and credited fellow Suits star, Sarah Rafferty, for taking the photo used.

"@iamsarahgrafferty is not only the main reason Suits lives, she took my photo for this. One for the good guys Raffles. #thegoodfight," he wrote, to which Rafferty jokingly replied: "Can't wait....also....who took your headshot, she clearly adores you."

Hoffman appeared as the self-serving attorney on all nine seasons of Suits, which originally ran on the USA Network from 2011 until 2019.

The character was known for his catchphrase, "You just got Litt up!"

Hoffman isn't the only actor to make a return for the spin-off. Gabriel Macht, who played lead character Harvey Specter in Suits, is set to appear in at least three episodes.

Yet, it's not believed that Hoffman and Macht will appear in the same episode.

Suits LA stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who reinvents himself as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles.

The show, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered in February.