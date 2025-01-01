Kate Hudson may never marry fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson may never marry her fiancé Danny Fujikawa because she likes "her freedom".

The Almost Famous actress has been engaged to the musician for three years and she is in no rush to get married because she likes the idea of "being engaged forever".

"I just don't have the same, 'Oh, my god, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait for the party,'" she said during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "It's the opposite. I'm like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it's going to cost so much money. It's just a lot."

The 45-year-old, who has been married once before, admitted signing the marriage certificate factored into her "dilemma".

"I like the idea of being engaged forever... The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom and I like the concept of freedom," she continued, noting that her role models are her mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell, who have been together since 1983.

"I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed the contract... and they've been 'engaged' since I was seven," she added.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was previously married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, the father of her 21-year-old son Ryder, from 2000 to 2007. She was engaged to Muse musician Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014 and they share a 13-year-old son named Bingham.

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. Their daughter Rani is six.