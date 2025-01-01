Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend Veronica Leahov

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon is engaged to marry his girlfriend Veronica Leahov.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds alongside Tom Holland, recently got down on one knee and popped the question to Veronica.

He proposed to Veronica on the Brooklyn side of the East River in front of a heart-shaped arch of roses and a neon sign that read "Will you marry me?", with candles circling the romantic set-up.

Photos shared on Jacob's Instagram on Wednesday showed him and Veronica kissing post-proposal with the Brooklyn Bridge and New York City skyline lit up in the background. The carousel featured a close-up snap of Veronica's ring and an image of them posing happily in front of the floral arrangement.

"The beginning of the rest of our lives together," Jacob captioned the post.

Jacob's Novocaine co-star Jack Quaid commented, "CONGRATS MAN!!!! Well done, sir!!!" while Tom's sibling Sam Holland wrote, "Congrats brother."

Veronica, an architectural designer, also shared engagement photos on her Instagram page and wrote, "A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I've ever known, and I can't wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!"

She also posted a video of them celebrating their engagement with Champagne and added, "I'm still dreaming... This next chapter is already my favorite."

Jacob's happy news comes months after his co-stars Tom and Zendaya reportedly got engaged over the festive holidays. They have yet to confirm the news, however, Zendaya was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the Golden Globes in January.

In addition to the Spider-Man trilogy and cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the actor also stars in the TV show Reginald the Vampire and the films Let It Snow, Lift and Tarot.