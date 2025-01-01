Kathryn Newton 'so grateful' to join cast of Ready or Not sequel

Kathryn Newton is feeling "so grateful" after being cast in the sequel to the 2019 horror movie Ready or Not.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress has signed up to join the original's leading lady Samara Weaving in the follow-up.

It marks Newton's second collaboration with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, after working with them on the 2024 horror Abigail.

Newton, 28, shared Deadline's casting announcement on Instagram and wrote, "GET READY."

She also added on her Instagram Stories, "So grateful to be back with my favorite directors!!! Love you @mattbettinelliolpin and @tylergillett thank you."

The first film starred Weaving as Grace, a new bride whose wedding night turns into a terrifying fight for survival when her spouse's wealthy family forces her to take part in a sinister game.

Her co-stars included Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell, and the script was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who will pen the sequel.

The 2019 film was a great critical and commercial success and it established Radio Silence as directors to watch in the horror genre. The acclaim led them to direct the last two Scream movies in 2022 and 2023.

Ready or Not 2 marks the Big Little Lies star's latest horror film. In addition to last year's Abigail, she has also starred in Paranormal Activity 4, Freaky and Lisa Frankenstein.

The latter's director Zelda Williams celebrated Newton's new role by writing in the comments, "More Kathryn with weapons! MORE KATHRYN WITH WEAPONS!... so stoked for you lovebug!"