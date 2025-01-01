Amber Rose reveals why ex Kanye West 'dresses his girlfriends'

Amber Rose has revealed why her ex-boyfriend Kanye West "dresses his girlfriends".

The model has opened up about her past relationship with the rapper, who she claims is "into" dressing his partners in racy outfits.

Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber - who dated Kanye from 2008 to 2010 - said the Gold Digger rapper "for sure" dresses his wife Bianca Censori, who shocked the world with her naked look at the Grammy Awards in February.

"Kanye is for sure dressing her like that," Amber claimed. "Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim (Kardashian, his ex-wife). It's just who he is."

"He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that," she continued. "He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into."

The 41-year-old added that Kanye, also known as Ye, wants his partner to be "the most desirable" in the room.

Reflecting on her own experience of dating the controversial rapper, Amber said she felt more comfortable wearing Kanye's clothes than the ones he picked out for her.

"If you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on," she noted. "I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w**re."

The model then recalled crying when he wanted her to wear a risqué sheer dress to an event.

"Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying," Amber shared. "I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f**king want to wear this s**t, I don't wanna wear it," she remembered.

"(He said,) 'You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius.' It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet."