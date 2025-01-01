Karla Sofía Gascón thanks Madonna for 'supporting' her amid controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón has thanked Madonna for her "support" during her X controversy.

The Emilia Pérez star has expressed her gratitude to the Queen of Pop for standing by her when she came under fire for a series of controversial tweets that recently resurfaced.

Gascón's past tweets include controversial remarks about Islam and George Floyd, who died after being arrested by police outside a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The tweets began circulating shortly after Gascón made history by becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Academy Award for acting.

While she has kept a low profile in recent weeks, Gascón skipped the Oscars red carpet on Sunday but attended the ceremony and has now thanked Madonna for inviting her to an Oscars afterparty.

"Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "For your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength. I love you."

Gascón then went on to thank other celebrities who have supported her in the midst of the controversy.

"I also take this opportunity to thank all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed their support and admiration for me that night. Both at the gala and at the party," she penned.

Gascón previously revealed to The Mirror that Madonna had praised her for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

"Madonna was crying so much after the screening in New York....she told me: 'You're amazing!'" she told the outlet in October. "She was crying and crying. I said: 'Madonna, please. It's only a film. Be happy!'"